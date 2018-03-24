According to a recent survey, more than 80 percent of Sask. residents have pro-choice attitudes toward abortion, which marks a 10 per cent increase from a similar survey in 2012.

The poll was done earlier this month through a University of Saskatchewan quarterly initiative called Taking the Pulse. Four times a year, researchers call a representative sample of Saskatchewan residents about controversial topics.

In the most recent survey, Taking the Pulse called 402 Saskatchewan residents asking if they believe abortion is a matter of choice and should be decided between a woman and her doctor.

The poll shows 54.5 per cent of participants said they strongly agree, while 26.5 per cent said they somewhat agree.

A similar Taking the Pulse survey was carried out in 2012. In it, 70 per cent of residents had pro-choice sentiments compared to this year's 81 per cent.

Breaking down the numbers

Data from this month's survey shows people living in urban areas of the province, such as Saskatoon or Regina, are more likely to have pro-choice attitudes than people living in rural areas.

Those polled in urban areas showed 85 per cent pro-choice sentiment, compared to 76 per cent in rural areas.

The survey also shows a difference in opinion based on age in urban areas.

Residents between the ages of 18 and 34 in urban areas have more pro-choice attitudes than residents aged 35 and higher in urban areas.

In fact, everyone polled between 18 and 34-years-old in urban areas expressed pro-choice opinions.

In rural areas, 69 per cent of people aged between 18 and 34 showed pro-choice beliefs.

The initiative is put together through a partnership between the University of Saskatchewan's Social Sciences Research Laboratories and PostMedia News Saskatchewan.