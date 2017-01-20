While the provincial government says it sees some encouraging signs in what America's 45th president has said so far, at least one economic expert from Saskatchewan is viewing the start of Donald Trump's presidency with some trepidation, as people here ponder how his administration will handle issues that could affect the province.

"I see a few advantages for our economy, particularly regarding the pipelines," Sam Gamtessa, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina, said Friday.

Gamtessa said access to American markets and ports could benefit the oil patch.

However, Trump's positions on trade policy and potential tariffs on imports could hurt an exporting province like Saskatchewan.

"The net effect is hard to tell," Gamtessa said. "It depends on how harsh he would be in terms of his protection. If he's going to use hefty tariffs, for example, that is very bad."

Sam Gamtessa is an assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina. (CBC)

Gamtessa said that if Trump's policies lead to economic improvements in the United States that could benefit Saskatchewan business by increasing demand for the province's products.

"We could gain from that," he said. "But my key concern is that he's against free trade."

Gamtessa noted the United States is the number 1 destination for key Saskatchewan exports like oil.

Energy policy

Minutes after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, his administration published a document outlining his position on energy policies, notably those concerning carbon emissions.

"The Trump administration is also committed to clean coal technology, and to reviving America's coal industry, which has been hurting for too long," the new White House website said.

In Saskatchewan, where the province has invested heavily in technology to capture carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants, there was optimism about Trump's outlook.

"Our government was encouraged by President Trump's reference to clean coal," the provincial government said in a statement provided to CBC News Friday.

"We are encouraged because Saskatchewan is a leader in the development and deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology."

The statement, from a government media spokesman, noted that SaskPower is operating a "fully integrated post-combustion carbon capture system."

The province is also home to a dedicated research centre on CCS.

"Through the International CCS Knowledge Centre, Saskatchewan is looking to partner with researchers from around the world to advance a technology that has been identified as vital in the battle against climate change," the official said.

"Saskatchewan would be interested in working on CCS with American firms or agencies should an opportunity arise."