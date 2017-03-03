The RCMP wants to help people report impaired drivers to get them off the road.

"We've seen the tragedy that happens when we have impaired drivers out there and we want to be able to do something about that," said Sgt. Al Hofland, the RCMP's acting officer in charge of traffic services.

"We can't do something about it without the public's assistance."

RCMP recognize many have never called the emergency line before, so they want to make people feel more comfortable when dialling in a report. That's why they created a fake 911 call scenario and shared it on social media.

It's easier for RCMP to track down a suspect if the caller shares the right information.

RCMP tips for reporting an impaired driver while on the road: Pull over, unless you have a hands-free device. Remain calm: the quicker the information is relayed the faster RCMP can respond. Provide your current location, including nearby communities or landmarks. Share all known descriptors, such as the colour, model, year and licence plate number of the vehicle. Try to remember how many occupants were in the vehicle and provide a description of the driver. Try to gauge the speed the car was going and the direction it was heading. You will also be required to share your personal information. This includes your name, birthday, address and cell number.

Saskatchewan continues to have staggering rates of impaired driving, which is why awareness campaigns about the Report Impaired Driving program continue.

The program began in 2011 and encourages the public to call 911 to report a suspected impaired driver.

In 2016, RCMP responded to more than 4,000 RID calls. There is no available data to show if those people were impaired or convicted.

RID calls don't necessarily mean the driver was under the influence; it could be a medical situation or a distracted driver.

Hofland said the 4,000 calls last year are a good indication the program is moving in the right direction, but he wants more people to report.

RID started as a pilot program in Saskatoon in 2010, and then grew to Regina and Moose Jaw. It expanded throughout the province in November 2011. (SGI)

The RCMP has worked with SGI to expand RID into more rural communities.

SGI has provided about 300 RID signs for municipalities, according to spokesman Tyler McMurchy. The signs are available on a by-request basis.

In 2015, 54 people died and nearly 1,200 collisions happened because of impaired driving.