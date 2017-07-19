A Saskatchewan RCMP officer has been hit with further charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman.

In December, Const. Dale Malbeuf allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in Edmonton and was arrested at the residence.

Edmonton police charged him on two counts: pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

The officer, who is stationed in Morse, Sask., was suspended with pay and RCMP were ordered to do an internal code of conduct investigation.

Now, the Saskatchewan RCMP and the provincial Crown have charged Malbeuf with one count of possession of a restricted firearm without a firearm certificate.

The RCMP said it will not comment on the issue as it is before the courts.

Malbeuf has served with the RCMP for 12 years.

Morse is about 700 kilometres from Edmonton and 200 kilometres west of Regina.