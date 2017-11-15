Saskatchewan RCMP have expanded a $4.5-million in-car camera program in the province.

There are now recorders in RCMP vehicles in 26 Saskatchewan detachments. At the end of August, RCMP completed pilot testing of the in-car digital video system project at the White Butte, Southey and Saskatoon detachments.

The $4.5 million price tag includes 85 servers, about 500 cameras, information technology support and training for staff.

The systems are new to the RCMP, but the concept of in-car cameras is not.

Last summer, a court case revealed that RCMP already had in-car camera video equipment meant to capture evidence but hadn't been using it.

An officer testified during that trial that the RCMP delayed implementation because of storage policy and training issues.

"The cameras that we had became obsolete. We also saw concern for proper data storage management," said Devin Pugh, commander at the White Butte RCMP detachment.

He said data collected is evidence, so it needs to be stored in a safe and secure way.

"The video equipment that we had prior to this new system didn't have that capability."

The amount of time the data collected is retained varies based on the severity and nature of the event, but it can be kept for up to 99 years with the new system.

​"It's not a mystery that video is worth a thousand words, even more than a picture," Pugh said.

"It really depicts evidence in a very, very accurate light."

That accuracy creates a sense of safety and removes doubt for the public and officers, he said.

How it works

Each system includes a dashcam and a second camera that points into the back seat of the car. Audio is captured by a microphone in the car as well as by a wireless microphone worn by an officer.

Pugh said the system is on whenever the car is on, so officers don't need to worry about turning cameras on during a stressful event.

Should the car's sirens or lights be turned on, or if the vehicle reaches a specific speed, the cameras begin recording, and will also reach back and retain a minute prior to that event.

Pugh said officers cannot turn off a camera.

After it is collected, the media is downloaded onto a memory stick and then put onto a server. ​Pugh said officers must take a day-long training course to learn how to work the cameras, download the data and transfer it for a disclosure package for court.

Plans to outfit all cars

Currently, not all vehicles are fully equipped at the 23 detachments that followed the pilot project. A total of 105 vehicles have the systems installed and activated and 32 more have the system installed, but not yet operational.

Installation of the in-car cameras should be completed at four more detachments by the end of November and RCMP hope to have functioning cameras in all cars at the first 30 detachments by the end of March.

The force has committed to outfitting all Saskatchewan cars with the systems.

Another 30 locations are supposed to come online in the 2018-19 fiscal year and the last 25 detachments should be completed before the end of 2019.