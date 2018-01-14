RCMP in Saskatchewan arrested seven people on Saturday in connection to the theft of three vehicles.

Just before 2 a.m., two trucks were reported stolen from Edam, Sask., 55 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.

Turtleford RCMP responded to the complaint and found the trucks, which were stuck in a field south of Whitkow, 35 km from North Battleford, in the opposite direction.

Three men and one woman were arrested at the scene. A fifth suspect fled on foot.

An RCMP police dog tracked the fifth suspect and the man was taken into custody by police.

Police seized a firearm and drugs during the arrest. Charges are pending against the suspects.

In a separate incident, a Buick Enclave was reported stolen from Meadow Lake and was thought to be in North Battleford.

Battlefords RCMP found the vehicle abandoned behind a business on the Highway 16 bypass.

An RCMP police dog was able to locate two young people who were arrested for possession of stolen property.

Charges are currently pending against them.

Meadow Lake is 146 km north of North Battleford.