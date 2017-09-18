A ranch in the Cypress Hills area of southwestern Saskatchewan has become the first of its kind in the

province to be designated a heritage site.

The government says in a statement that the W.D. and Alice Reesor Ranch southwest of Maple Creek is the province's 52nd provincial heritage property.

The buildings operate as the headquarters of the Reesor’s family ranching operations and as a bed and breakfast business. (Courtesy Government of Saskatchewan)

Culture Minister Gene Makowsky says the property tells the story of a family's life on a Saskatchewan ranch for more than 100 years.

He says it will help future generations understand the historical significance of ranching in the province.

The designated portion of the cattle ranch was founded in 1904 and includes the ranch house, several barns and sheds as well as buildings that now operate as a bed and breakfast.