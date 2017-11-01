It's not every day that you wake up and find a house in your field.

Patrick Maze said he was driving to work at about 5:30 a.m. last Wednesday when he came across a house on an empty quarter section he owns, northeast of Pilot Butte, Sask.

"At the time I assumed that it was just to be left overnight and they would come back right away," Maze said.

"Several days later, I'd actually forgotten about the house. I went for a walk on the property and there it still was."

"Then I kind of thought, 'That's strange. Something's up here.'"

The quarter section was previously unoccupied. (Patrick Maze/Facebook)

Maze posted his predicament to Facebook on Sunday afternoon. In no time it had hundreds of shares. Multiple people commented that the story was "so Saskatchewan."

It got so much attention online that the owner of the house even saw it.

Brenda Robertson lives in Lumsden, Sask., with her family. Their new house was on the way from Winnipeg.

Robertson said she was told there was a problem with SaskPower permits and the house had to go back to Manitoba for them to be re-issued.

"So it's quite a surprise to see my house on your land," she commented.

"Thanks for putting this on fb or else I would not know. I'll try to get it off your land asap."

It turned out the house was en route to Lumsden when it the movers dropped it off midway. (Patrick Maze/Facebook)

After speaking to the moving company, Robertson said she found out that the mover was instructed by SaskPower to leave the house. They reportedly tried to contact Maze and his neighbours but no one was available at the time.

Maze said he expects the house to be on the move by Thursday. He rents out the land to a farmer, who had already harvested the crop that was on it.

He said his only concern was something happening to the house.

"I'm sure for the homeowners it's been a bit of a stressful situation because when you're getting a new home it's an exciting time but then to find out that it's been delayed, of course that's a concern," he said.

"But it all worked out. Happy ending to the story!"