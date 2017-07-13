Two Regina professional basketball players are hoping to inspire the next generation to follow in their shoes.

Joe De Ciman, 23, and Kai Williams, 29, are part of a small fraternity of Saskatchewan-born professional basketball players. They are in Regina for the summer training together and coaching in basketball camps.

De Ciman just finished his rookie season as a pro in Azpeitia, Spain. He helped Iraurgi Saski Baloia to the Spanish second division title, earning them promotion to the top division: Spanish ACB.

Joe De Ciman has the record for most career wins by a player in Colorado State men's basketball history. (Isaac Brekken/The Associated Press)

"When you finish college, you think you have things figured out, you have another big jump as a pro. It was a great year, a great experience, and I'm excited for Year 2," De Ciman said.

Williams has been a friend and fan of De Ciman's for years.

"I'm extremely happy for him and he's deserving of everything he's got," said Williams.

Role models

De Ciman counts Kai and his brother Jamal as two of his basketball mentors.

Jamal Williams was a five-year star for the University of Regina Cougars.

Both Kai and Jamal, 30, have spent seven seasons playing in Europe, with most of their time in England. They have spent the past few seasons playing together in the British Basketball League for the London Lions.

Jamal (left) and Kai (right) after a game with the London Lions. Jamal missed most of the 2016-17 season due to an arm injury. (Facebook)

The brothers won the BBL Final in 2014, playing for the Worcester Wolves, and Jamal won MVP honours.

"We cherish playing together and we always try to make it work out each season if that's possible. When we look back and think about it, it's going to be pretty special," Kai said.

On the same path

Growing up just blocks apart in Regina, Kai and De Ciman followed a similar path. Kai starred at Campbell Collegiate, was the second leading scorer on the 2007 under-19 Canadian national team, and received a scholarship to play at South Dakota State.

De Ciman was a standout for Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, was a key contributor for Canada's U19 team in 2013, and played four seasons at Colorado State.

Sask. pro basketball stars living their dreams playing overseas1:58

Both players had supportive families, entrenched in the Saskatchewan basketball scene. They credit their families, coaches, teammates and the system that helped develop their talents.

De Ciman's older siblings, Phoebe, Margaret and Patricia, all played university sports, too. Margaret starred for Louisiana Tech University and played professional basketball in Europe.

"Margaret going to Europe gave me a blueprint, but she also said 'you have to go and live it,'" said De Ciman.

Riding the wave

The contracts in Europe tend to be year-to-year, so De Ciman and Kai are currently waiting to find out where they'll be playing in the 2017-18 season.

Kai Williams skies to the basket for the London Lions. He has played pro in Cyprus, Sweden and France. (Graham Hodges)

"Right now I'm kind of just taking it year by year. As long as teams see value in me, I'll ride the wave a little bit longer," Kai said.

De Ciman is hoping to follow the model of Kai and carve out a long career of his own.

"I'm going to keep on doing it for as long as my body lets me," he said. "I'm going to enjoy every day."