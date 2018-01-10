The Saskatchewan Health Authority has again faxed private medical information about a patient to a North Battleford computer shop, according to the frustrated owner of the business.

Darryl Arnold says his company fax machine received a 21-page medical report from the Shellbrook Hospital that was intended for a North Battleford-area doctor.

He said he did not read the document but the cover page included the patient's name.

"I feel really bad for [the patient] because obviously if they are seeking medical help the doctor needs the information that is in this medical report," said Arnold.

Business keeps getting health faxes

Arnold says Kelly's Computer Works has received numerous faxes from health authority facilities, dating back to January of last year.

He previously received a fax from the non-invasive cardiology unit at St. Paul's Hospital — then part of the Saskatoon Health Region, and since amalgamated into the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In 2017, Arnold contacted Saskatchewan's information and privacy commissioner, Ron Kruzeniski, who urged the health region to start following its own policies when it comes to sending internal faxes.

"I find that [the health region's] faxing practices do not follow its internal policy and procedure regarding faxing personal health information," he wrote in a report responding to Arnold's complaint last October.

The health authority said in an emailed response Tuesday night that strengthening patient confidentiality practices was a "high priority."

"As with any potential privacy breach, we will be reporting this in accordance with privacy policy and procedures, and conducting [an] investigation into what has occurred."

It said it would also report the incident to the Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner.

Fax numbers almost identical

Arnold said his company's fax number is nearly identical to the one belonging to a North Battleford-area doctor's office — it's just one digit different.

He said he has been in contact with a health authority worker, who suggested he address the problem by changing his business fax number.

Arnold said he is willing to do that as long as the health authority compensates him for reprinting company business cards and letterhead.

But he said the health authority did not respond after he sent them the amount he wants them to pay for the number.

Arnold said the authority also suggested he try to set up his fax machine to block faxes from health authority numbers, but the company that sold him the machine has told him that's not possible.

He contacted the Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner on Tuesday.

"My bigger concern is, this is affecting the health care of the patients," said Arnold.

"The doctor is expecting this information at one point and it's not getting to him, it's getting to me so … I have a huge concern for the patients."

Encrypted email would solve problem: Arnold

He believes the problem is preventable, but he said additional training for staff is not the solution because it comes down to human error.

"They do need to do something about it," said Arnold.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's nothing they can do through training or review or bureaucracy that is going to fix the issue. Maybe they need to consider a different kind of technology."

Arnold thinks they should shift to using encrypted email to transfer patient information, but believes they prefer to use fax communication because it provides proof of receipt.

He said he plans to wait to hear if the health authority will compensate him for changing the number.