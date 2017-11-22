Feel like taking a dip in Grant Devine Lake next summer?
That is an option, now that three former Saskatchewan premiers have landmarks named after them, including the former reservoir and dam near Alameda, in the province's southeast.
Today, the government announced former premiers Ross Thatcher, Grant Devine and Roy Romanow are the latest to be honoured.
Devine will have the Alameda lake and dam which he helped to create in the southeast named after him.
The Moose Jaw campus of Saskatchewan Polytechnic will be named after Thatcher.
The provincial disease testing laboratory in Regina will now be named after Romanow.
Earlier this fall, the adult campus of Regina public schools was opened in its new location and renamed for former Premier Allan Blakeney.
Naming landmarks after former premiers was the recommendation of a recent report by former Lieutenant-Governor Gordon Barnhart.
The government says that former premier Lorne Calvert will have something named after him, once premier Brad Wall has retired.
The policy recommends buildings or landmarks that do not already bear the name of a person can be named after former premiers, except for the immediate past premier.