The Saskatchewan government is introducing legislation to give landlords the right to decide whether renters can smoke, sell or grow marijuana once it is legal.

Justice Minister Don Morgan introduced amendments to the law governing residential tenancies on Tuesday, in response to concerns raised by landlords.

"If you choose to rent, you may have to find a landlord that's marijuana friendly," Morgan said.

He said while the federal government is proposing that each Canadian be eligible to grow up to four plants once marijuana becomes legal next July, the final decision is up to provinces.

Morgan said if landlords want to prohibit that, for any reason — such as damage to drywall from growing plants — it will be their right, along with banning tenants on selling or smoking marijuana.

"Smoking, it spreads into hallways, spreads between walls, whatever else, so that would be the issue," he said.

When the federal Liberal government announced it would be legalizing marijuana, it left it up to the provinces to license the product and oversee its distribution and sale. Cities too say they have a lot to do to get ready. (CBC News)

In a recent survey, the vast majority of respondents agreed with this measure.

When asked by reporters whether people who rent will be effectively prevented from smoking a legal product in public spaces —due to municipal bylaws — or in their own homes, the minister said not all landlords may feel the same.

"Some landlords may choose to not have an issue with it," Morgan said.

The legislative amendments introduced today will also require tenants to continue paying rent while they appeal an eviction, rather than depositing half a month's rent with the Court of Queen's Bench.

The government says that change is in response to concerns from landlords.

The amendments will also allow landlords to dispose of abandoned goods if the total value is less than $1,500, rather than obtaining an order from the Office of Residential Tenancies before disposing of any abandoned goods.

The changes are expected to be in effect next spring.