Alberta company applying for 16 pot permits in Saskatchewan

An Alberta-based company has put their name forward for 16 pot permits throughout Saskatchewan.

High Tide Ventures is hoping to "educate" Saskatchewan residents by pairing cannabis accessories with legal and recreational pot and other marijuana products.

The company has also applied for 25 permits in Alta. Marijuana is expected to be legalized later this year but the possibility remains that it may be delayed.

Saskatchewan will dole out 51 pot permits in 32 communities.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority will hand out permits on June 1 through a random selection process to entities which have applied through a tender process.

High Tide has applied for permits in the following communities: