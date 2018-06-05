Sask Polytechnic Faculty Association accuses school of mishandling layoffs after program cuts

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is responding to criticism it was "insensitive" in its handling of layoffs stemming from the cutting of its athletic and recreation programs.

Earlier this week, Sask. Polytechnic said it's taking a "pause" to develop a new wellness strategy — which involves cancelling its athletics and recreation programs in the meantime.

Seven people were laid off and given pay in-lieu of notice. According to Anne Neufeld, provost and vice president academic at Sask. Polytechnic, the cancellations give the institution some time to review old practices and come up with a new plan.

"This wasn't a budgetary decision or a budgetary exercise," Neufeld said.

"What we did is look overall at what resources we're investing in the athletics and recreation area and looking at how we could broaden the reach for that programming."

Anne Neufeld is the provost and vice president academic at Sask. Polytechnic. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC News)

Neufeld said that it's possible that other areas of recreation such as intramurals will make a return once they perform a more thorough review.

Faculty Association allegations

Warren White, president of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Faculty Association, said in a letter mailed to media that the treatment of the laid-off staff was "inhumane" and "demeaning."

Warren White is the president of the faculty association at Sask. Polytechnic. (Submitted by Warren White)

The letter reads in part: "Information available to the Faculty Association suggests that these layoffs were driven by a vindictive spirit and executed in a manner that was unnecessary, insensitive and militaristic."

White said that the faculty were barred from their offices and immediately cut off from the school email service, actions usually reserved for people who are being fired.

"The information available to us does not justify these layoffs. The processes that were used cannot be justified through any lens," White said.

Neufeld acknowledged that she had read the letter.

The letter calls on the Board of Directors to conduct its own investigation into the circumstances surrounding the layoffs.

When asked if the Board has that capability or if the Board had plans to begin an investigation, Neufeld responded that she had read the letter, was not aware of any formal action through the union and hasn't seen any evidence to back the allegations.

Why was it necessary to lay off faculty at considerable severance expense when in fact those faculty members may have been exactly the people that you need for the new, unknown model? - Warren White

White, on the other hand, said he was present when people were being laid off and saw what he's accusing the school of play out before his eyes.

White said it's confusing that the new strategy was not in place before the programs were cut. The new strategy is supposed to be more holistic and have a focus on mental health.

"Why was it necessary to lay off faculty at considerable severance expense when in fact those faculty members may have been exactly the people that you need for the new, unknown model?" White said.

"It's common knowledge that you cannot separate mental health from physical well-being, from recreation and sports. So to attempt to make that separation, we just cannot accept that. We cannot buy into that."