Sask. Polytechnic decision to axe athletic program sparks disbelief among students

A Saskatchewan Polytechnic decision to axe its athletics program is causing ripples of shock and disappointment among students, says a player on the women's basketball team.

Jessica Morrow is a student with Sask. Polytech's nursing program in Saskatoon. Being part of the institute's Amaruks basketball team helped her adjust in her first years at the campus, where she didn't know anyone, she said.

"I had shoulders to cry on during the very difficult times of nursing school. I had everything I could have ever asked for," noted Morrow. "I don't know where I would be without that support system."

Polytech moving to 'wellness strategy'

Seven employees were laid off due to the program cancellation. In a letter to students, the polytech wrote it is continually reviewing its offerings to make sure it's investing resources to provide "maximum benefits" to students.

Based on the review, the Sask. Polytech said it would be shifting focus from a fitness service model to a new "wellness strategy" to be developed in consultation with students and employees.

All fitness centres except for the one in Regina would close, until the new service is up and running, according to the letter.

Sask. Polytech did not respond to a request for an interview prior to the article's publication.

Emotional, mental well-being a factor

Morrow said the news was distressing not just to those that were employed through campus recreation, but students, parents and other community members as well.

"It's everyone I've talked to in the last 48 hours," she said. "And it's disbelief, it's a little bit of anger. There's a lot of sadness for the people who are heavily involved."

Jessica Morrow, second from right, was part of the Amaruks basketball team with Sask. Polytechnic, and says she is distressed by a decision by the institute to stop its athletics program. (Photo submitted by Jessica Morrow)

Recreation and Community Development (RCD) students also released a statement, echoing Morrow's concerns about the decision.

"It is obvious that research supports physical activity, and the immediate closing of the fitness centres does not support the well-being of the Sask. Polytech community," the statement read, calling for a reversal on the decision.

I just can't even really fathom why this decision would have been made. - Nursing student Jessica Morrow

Morrow agreed, saying as a nursing student, physical activity also has an impact on people's emotional and mental well-being. To her, it's not clear what a "wellness strategy" will involve or how it might replace the athletics program.

The students have talked about their next steps, including potentially circulating a petition, or organizing games off or on-campus to raise the visibility of the impact of the decision.

"I just can't even really fathom why this decision would have been made," said Morrow. "It doesn't make any sense to me."