CBC's Political Panel looks back on the week's biggest Saskatchewan political stories with a discussion about continued public backlash to the 2017 budget.

Libraries and school boards have been announcing program cuts this week in the wake of the budget, which the province has said it will not allow.

In a conversation with host Sheila Coles on CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition on Friday, Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC legislative reporter Stefani Langenegger talked about public pushback and how the provincial government has responded.

The budget was delivered on March 22.