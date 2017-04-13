CBC's Political Panel looks back on the week's biggest Saskatchewan political stories with a discussion about the fractured relationship between the provincial government and former allies, like the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association.

This week, SUMA spoke out against what it called provincial downloading of services onto towns and cities, such as lost library funding and grants-in-lieu that used to be supplied by the provincial government.

Then, the provincial school boards association spoke out against local trustees losing their autonomy over decisions affecting classrooms.

In a conversation with host Sheila Coles on CBC Radio's Morning Edition on Thursday, Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC legislative reporter Stefani Langenegger talked about alienating former political allies and the burden the two groups are being asked to bear.

The provincial budget was delivered on March 22.