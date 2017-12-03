The married writers of the musical Come From Away are celebrating a Grammy nomination for the play's soundtrack.

David Hein and Irene Sankoff created the musical based on the true story of the day when 38 passenger planes were diverted to the isolated community of Gander, N.L., the day after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The people of Gander famously helped raise the spirits of the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and general acts of kindness.

Hello, Beyonce?

Come From Away was born after the couple went to Newfoundland for the 10th anniversary of Sept. 12. Since its debut, it's had copious amounts of fanfare and media attention, making it to Broadway with many standing-room-only performances.

Hein, who grew up in Saskatoon, heard about the Best Musical Theatre Album nomination earlier this week after he dropped his daughter off at school.

He rushed home to wake up Sankoff, saying, "Good morning, Grammy nominee."

"She said 'We can't go to the Gramms. Beyonce goes to the Grammys,'" he laughed.

Come From Away was nominated for seven Tony awards and a Grammy for best musical theatre album.

Looked reflect kindness of Newfoundlanders

Potential celebrity sightings and wardrobe crises aside, the couple is looking forward to the New York City-hosted awards shot on Jan. 28.

"The Grammy nomination is such a huge testament because we saw first-hand all the work that went into it. We know how talented our cast and our band is," said Hein.

"We know the hours and hours and the over nights spent listening to these tracks and editing these tracks and researching the Newfoundland music that I grew up listening to and falling in love with."

The music isn't the only thing Hein loves about Newfoundland. The kindness among locals is something he wanted to reflect in the play and something he said he strives for in daily life.

"Our intent with the show has always been to celebrate the story and give back to Newfoundland but also to pay it forward by creating random acts of kindness," he said. "It's so easy to be kind everyday and that's what we learned out of Newfoundland.

"Celebrating Canada, and celebrating kindness and human decency, is such a joy."

Come From Away returns to Toronto with an all-Canadian cast in February and the show will embark on a national tour next fall. A film adaptation is also in the works.