A Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate won't just be knocking on doors ahead of the January election — he's inviting voters to come to him.

Ken Cheveldayoff's campaign is planning to host 40 to 50 voting stations across the province for voters to mark their ballots and photocopy IDs. The first one is scheduled for tonight in Moose Jaw at the Ramada Inn.

"Whenever you can help voters, in any way, to go through the democratic process, I think it's helpful," Cheveldayoff said.

"We find especially seniors are very thankful for the opportunity to have their ID photocopied and have some assistance with the ballot itself."

The campaign-run stations are allowed under the Sask. Party rules, but they aren't endorsed or organized by the party.

Patrick Bundrock​, executive director of the Sask. Party, said the party has set up the option of either mailing in ballots or voting at the convention site on Jan. 27.

"We believe that the majority of people nowadays do have access to scanners and printers at their residences," Bundrock said.

There is also no additional oversight from the party at the stations to ensure ballots are handled properly, but Cheveldayoff said there's no reason to worry.

He said the ballots are either put into the mail or taken directly to the party office.

"There's absolutely no reason for concern whatsoever. In fact, we haven't heard any concerns; we've just heard people saying, 'What a great, innovative idea,' " Cheveldayoff said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if some of the other teams do the same thing once they know about it," he said.

Despite reassurances, the voting station did cause some confusion.

In a statement, Sask. Party leadership candidate Alanna Koch said her team received some messages from people who thought the stations were sanctioned by the party.

"My concern is that a campaign should be responsible and in no way mislead members." Koch said.

Koch said she has no concern with a campaign helping members vote by hosting a voting station, so long as candidates are clear about being the hosts.

Earlier today she used a live Facebook video to reach out to voters about how to cast their ballots.

The three other candidates running for the party's leadership — Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Gordon Wyant and Scott Moe — couldn't be reached for comment.

Similar voting stations used at federal level

Similar stations were set up by Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier during the federal Conservative Party leadership race, which Scheer eventually won.

Cheveldayoff said the stations are one way his team is trying to be innovative.

"They're free to vote for whoever they want to vote for. Again, it's done in secrecy. We are happy just to facilitate the process," he said.

Voting is open to Sask. Party members who registered as of Dec. 8 and received a ballot package in the mail. The winner of the race will become Saskatchewan's next premier.