Three hopefuls for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party are alleging one of their fellow candidates might have been given questions before a Nov. 30 debate in Weyburn, Sask.

Patrick Bundrock, the Sask. Party's executive director and electoral officer for the leadership race, said on Thursday the party received a letter of complaint signed by Gord Wyant, Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Scott Moe.

"The letter itself raises concerns that one candidate may have been in possession of the debate questions prior to one of the debates," Bundrock said, adding the letter doesn't name the candidate to whom the questions may have been leaked.

He said the allegation is concerning.

"We take this race and the rules around it, and the procedures in place very, very serious."

The letter has been forwarded to the leadership organizing committee for review and potential investigation, he said.

Moe's campaign said it expects the party to investigate the matter.

"Very serious and concerning information has come forward with respect to the debate questions, and answers to those questions, being provided in advance to one candidate," reads a statement from Moe.

"I confirm I was signatory to a letter asking the party to investigate this extremely serious situation."

The Sask. Party will elect its new leader, who will replace outgoing Premier Brad Wall, on Jan. 27.