RCMP and search and rescue volunteers are looking for a missing paddler in northern Saskatchewan.

Police in Cumberland House say Stanley Custer, 20, was reported missing shortly after 8:30 a.m. CST on Thursday Oct. 19.

Custer was last seen the afternoon before in a boat on Cross River — about nine kilometres east of Cumberland House.

His boat has since been found on the south shore of Cross Lake, but Custer has not been seen since.

Police said Custer is an avid outdoorsman and was wearing an orange toque when he was last seen.

An aerial search was done Thursday, without success.

Police ask anyone who knows where Custer is to contact them at 306-888-5550.

Cumberland House is approximately 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.