Search and rescue volunteers have found the body of a missing paddler in northern Saskatchewan.

Stanley Custer, 20, was reported missing shortly after 8:30 a.m. CST on Thursday Oct. 19.

RCMP say community members found him around 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

Police say his death is not considered suspicious, initial indications are that Custer died of exposure.

Custer was last seen the afternoon before in a boat on Cross River — about nine kilometres east of Cumberland House.

His boat was found on the south shore of Cross Lake.

An aerial search was done Thursday, without success.

Cumberland House is approximately 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.