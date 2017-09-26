The interim leader of the Saskatchewan NDP has shuffled the critic duties of her MLAs in caucus ahead of the fall sitting of the Legislature.

Nicole Sarauer announced the changes on Tuesday morning.

The two MLAs who have entered the race to lead the Sask. NDP permanently have been relieved of their critic duties as a result.

Many of their critic duties go to the party's newest MLA, Vicki Mowat, who won a byelection in Saskatoon Fairview earlier this month.

Mowat is now critic for Advanced Education, Jobs, Poverty and Municipal Relations among other areas.

Sarauer keeps her role as critic for the Office of the Premier as well as Justice, Corrections and Policing.

The fall sitting of the Legislature begins on Oct. 25.

The Sask. NDP elects its new leader on Mar. 3, 2018.