Ombudsman tells correctional facilities to better manage video recordings

The provincial Ombudsman says two of her investigations into allegations of excessive force and restraint at Saskatchewan correctional facilities were impeded because of "unavailable or incomplete" video recordings.

Mary McFadyen, Saskatchewan's Ombudsman and Public Interest Disclosure Commissioner, tabled her annual report in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.

The report says an inmate at the White Birch Remand Centre who was restrained for five hours in a "WRAP device" reported the incident to the provincial Ombudsman.

The WRAP device from Safe Restraints, Inc. is demonstrated in a YouTube training video on the company's website. (Safe Restraints, Inc. ) The WRAP device includes a shoulder harness, ankle binding and a blanket with straps that restrain the legs.

At the time, the WRAP was not authorized for use and the way it used was not reasonable, according to a news release issued by the ombusdman.

While policy was in place to allow the WRAP to be used on youth, the WRAP had not been approved for use on adult women. Corrections later drafted a policy to allow it to be used on adult women.

McFayden recommended Corrections issue the complainant a written apology. Furthermore, she recommended Corrections review its draft policy to "ensure basic human dignity would be preserved."

McFayden also recommended the policy include reasonable time limits, sufficient monitoring, and proper video and audio recording of the use. "We had two cases this year that we could not fully investigate because the video record was unavailable or incomplete," she said.

The second case involved an allegation that excessive force was used on an inmate at an unidentified correctional facility. McFayden's staff requested a video recording of the incident. The video was not available because the centre only kept recordings for 30 days, and the Corrections staff involved in the alleged incident provided conflicting information.

"Quality audio-visual records that are accurate and complete are vital in providing unbiased evidence," McFayden said in a press release. "Some improvements have been made, but there needs to be more consistency and better recordings."