Saskatchewan is now the only holdout in the country not committing to the federal climate change plan, amidst a looming deadline for funding.

Manitoba agreed to sign onto the Pan Canadian Framework on Climate Change on Friday, securing $67 million in federal money for emission reduction programs.

The federal Ministry of the Environment sent Manitoba a letter in December giving it until the end of February to sign on, or else lose its share of a $1.4-billion clean energy fund.

The fund is only available to provinces that ratified the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, which Manitoba and Saskatchewan refused to sign in December 2016.

The Saskatchewan government couldn't confirm if it received the same Feb. 28 ultimatum.

But in a statement, Sask. Environment Min. Dustin Duncan said they will only consider signing on when the federal government "relents on their threat to impose a tax on our people, industries and communities."

Duncan said the infrastructure funding shouldn't be contingent on provinces agreeing to a single policy directive, such as carbon tax.

"Especially one that threatens our economy and jobs," said Duncan, adding that the province wants the federal government to recognize its own climate change efforts, such as carbon capture and storage.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna said she hopes Saskatchewan will commit to the federal climate plan. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Federal Environment Min. Catherine McKenna said she's worked with new Sask. Premier Scott Moe in the past, and has had conversations with him about working together on climate change.

"We're just waiting. We certainly hope that they will commit," McKenna told CBC.

"There's the opportunity for us to work together to help finance some initiatives that are important to the people of Saskatchewan, like energy efficiency, and smart climate action just makes sense," she said.

The federal government plans to implement the plan by fall 2018.