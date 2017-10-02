The attacks in Edmonton which left five people injured over the weekend have the president of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan feeling "torn and devastated."

Faisal Khan said the Muslim community in Regina is remaining vigilant and working to maintain a feeling of unity within the community and the rest of the population.

"It is indeed a very tragic event but we need to remain defiant and we need to remain steadfast against this ideology which uses my religion to propagate its objectives," Khan said on Monday.

"It is as if we are being taken to task, to certain degrees — some people do feel that," Khan said of Muslim organizations in Canada having to publicly condemn attacks after they happen.

"This ideology of Islamic State, the biggest victim of this particular ideology are Muslims themselves," Khan said, noting I.S. presence in Muslim-majority countries like Iraq and Syria.

No known threats to Sask.

Police say there is no current threat to Saskatchewan after a weekend attack in Edmonton left five people injured.

On Monday, the Regina Police Service said it had been in contact with the RCMP's national security unit about the country's security threat, which remains unchanged at medium.

The RPS said there was "no known threat" to Regina or the province. The RCMP said it was unaware of any potential Saskatchewan-specific threat and that they continue to "exercise increased vigilance."

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is charged with five counts of attempted murder. Edmonton police say the abrasions on his face resulted from the two collisions Saturday night. (EPS/Supplied)

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of criminal flight causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, RCMP said Monday.

Khan said the RCMP called him Monday morning, describing the call as a show of solidarity and respect.

'Senseless and barbaric'

In a statement, the Prairie Somali Canadian Community Centre condemned the attack, calling it a "senseless and barbaric act of violence."

"Violence and hate have no place in our society and we should all work together as one Canadian family to eliminate it from the face of Earth," the organization said.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and we pray for their speedy recovery."

Edmonton attacks

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, of the Edmonton Police Service was injured Saturday night after a car drove into a barricade and struck him, sending him flying through the air.

The driver of the car then began attacking the downed officer but the officer fended off his attacker, sustaining multiple stab wounds during the incident.

The driver of the car then ran off.

A short time later, police pulled over a U-Haul van at a checkstop on the city's north side and noticed the driver's name was similar to the registered owner of the car that had struck the officer earlier.

The driver of the vehicle drove off with police in pursuit, and struck four pedestrians along Edmonton's Jasper Avenue before the vehicle flipped on its side.

Three of the injured, including the officer, have been released from hospital. Another two remain in hospital, one in serious condition.