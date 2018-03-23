The Saskatchewan government is looking to raise $16.6 million in revenue next fiscal year by increasing some existing fines and fees.

An increase in speeding ticket fines, effective May 1, is expected to bring in an extra $6.4 million. It tacks $30 onto the base price of every speeding ticket handed out in the province and doubles the per-kilometre penalties tacked on top.

The province is also hoping to bring in $10.2 million by increasing the environmental fee on beverage containers by two cents.

Every time you purchase a drink in a plastic bottle, there is an environmental fee added to the overall price. It will increase to eight cents per bottle, effective April 1st.

Milk carton/juice box fees will rise to five cents. Aluminum cans will rise to seven cents. Plastic jugs or bottles will rise to eight cents and the fees for glass will rise to nine cents.