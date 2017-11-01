Saskatchewan's Opposition party has hired an independent investigator to look into allegations of sexual harassment, but it says the premier should stop trying to score political points with the issue.



A Saskatoon woman has accused a former Saskatchewan NDP candidate of harassment and sexual assault.

She also says complaints about his behaviour were made to higher-ups in the party at the time, but that nothing was done about them.

The NDP had previously said the allegations would be reviewed by an internal, but independent, committee of the party.

Now, interim leader Nicole Sarauer says the party has hired outside experts to investigate.

The premier raised the issue in the legislature on Tuesday, in response to the Opposition's questioning on the Global Transportation Hub and an RCMP investigation into the government land deals there.

"I do think it's interesting that the party that's lecturing on the issue of accountability and transparency has a former leader who is alleged to have had a complaint on sexual harassment brought to him and it's also been alleged that he did nothing about it," Brad Wall said during question period.

Premier Brad Wall raised the NDP's sexual harassment allegations in response to Opposition questions about the RCMP investigation into the Global Transportation Hub on Tuesday. (Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly)

Sarauer said that comment was disgusting.

"We've been very open. I've been very clear about this issue. And for him to try to drag this place down and try to use a survivor's story for his own political gain is absolutely disgusting," she said after question period.

The provincial secretary for the Sask. NDP, John Tzupa, said he is limited in what he can say, since the party's constitution requires the anti-harassment committee to operate in a confidential manner.

However, he did confirm that the committee has decided to bring in external expertise to review the allegations.

"These investigators have extensive experience in investigating harassment complaints," he said in an email. "Bringing in someone external also ensures the investigation is independent and objective."

Tzupa said there is no deadline by which the work must be done. He said the committee believes this is the best way to ensure the concerns are appropriately investigated.