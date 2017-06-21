The new interim leader of Saskatchewan's New Democratic Party says she will not change her mind about seeking the job permanently.

Nicole Sarauer was elected to lead the Opposition by her fellow MLAs on Tuesday and installed as interim NDP leader by the party's provincial council on Tuesday evening.

Trent Wotherspoon resigned the interim job last week to consider a run for the permanent role, despite saying repeatedly that he would not do that.

Sarauer said she will not do the same.

"It's not something that I would rule out forever," she said. "But it is something that I am definitively ruling out for May of 2018."

Sarauer said personal reasons are keeping her out of the permanent leadership race, but she hopes stepping into the interim job will inspire other young women.

"If one young woman sees me in this space and in this role, and sees it then as a potential career opportunity for her, I think that's a very good thing," she said.

Sarauer said it is too soon to say whether any women MLAs will enter the race to lead the party permanently.

So far, there is one declared candidate for permanent leadership of the NDP, Saskatoon MLA Ryan Meili.

The NDP's leadership convention is set for next May.