The two candidates currently vying for leadership of the Saskatchewan New Democrats will debate on Saturday afternoon as part of the party's 80th annual convention.

Ryan Meili and Trent Wotherspoon will debate in front of hundreds of members at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina, starting at 1:30 p.m. CST.

The Saskatchewan NDP is set to elect a new leader on March 3, 2018.

Candidates have until Jan.12, 2018 to enter the race. In order to be eligible to vote in the race, potential voters have to buy a membership by Jan. 19, 2018.

Meili and Wotherspoon are the only two in the race so far.

Wotherspoon has been the MLA for Regina Rosemont since 2007. He took over as interim leader of the NDP when Cam Broten stepped down after the party lost last year's provincial election. In June, Wotherspoon stepped down from the interim position and later put his name in the hat for the permanent job.

Meili was elected MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin on March 2 of this year. The Saskatoon doctor ran for the party's leadership in 2009, losing to Dwain Lingenfelter, and again in 2013, when he lost to Cam Broten by just 44 votes.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke at the convention on Friday.

There will also be an appearance by comedian Steve Patterson on Saturday night.