The Saskatchewan NDP opposition is formally asking the RCMP to investigate Bill Boyd's involvement in a Chinese immigration scheme — a venture highlighted in a CBC iTeam investigation earlier this week.

CBC discovered that in March Boyd went to China looking for investors for the Modern Hi-Efficiency Agriculture Corporation. Boyd told CBC he's the chairman of the company.

In a seminar in Beijing, Boyd and his associate told a group of Chinese nationals that an investment in Modern Hi-Efficiency could be their ticket to permanent residence in Canada.

On a website and on posters promoting the seminar, Boyd was presented as Saskatchewan's minister of the economy (though he resigned that position in August 2016) and a government of Saskatchewan logo was prominently featured. In addition, the promoters posted online that the Ministry of the Economy was actually involved in creating the project.

"The most recent media reports indicate that Mr. Boyd may have misrepresented himself and his role within the Saskatchewan government while promoting his own private business activities in China," said NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer.

In an email, Boyd admitted the promotional literature at the Beijing seminar called him the minister but he said it wasn't his intention to use his position to benefit himself. He explained this was merely a cultural practice.

Boyd also wrote in the email that he has taken additional measures since being contacted by CBC.

"In order to ensure there is no misunderstanding, efforts are being made to contact the people who attended the seminar to clarify that I'm not now or at that time the minister of the economy and also that the government of Saskatchewan has not endorsed this investment opportunity."

In a letter to Boyd dated Aug. 3, Premier Brad Wall addressed the former minister's businesses activities and warned him to "be more vigilant" to ensure he's not misrepresenting the government.

After the story broke, Boyd released a statement saying he does not believe he was in a conflict of interest. But he said in order to clear the air, he asked Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner to investigate.

That report will only be released to Boyd. And he won't say if he will make it public.

When asked, an official in the Premier's Office said: "I'm pretty sure the report will be made public – I just can't answer for someone else [Boyd]. I will leave it at that for now."