The Saskatchewan NDP opposition is formally asking the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to investigate Bill Boyd's involvement in a Chinese immigration scheme — a venture highlighted in a CBC iTeam investigation earlier this week.

CBC discovered that in March, Boyd went to China looking for investors for the Modern Hi-Efficiency Agriculture Corporation. Boyd told CBC he's the chairman of the company.

Nicole Sarauer, interim leader of the NDP, held a press conference Friday in response to Boyd's business dealings, which have already prompted Premier Brad Wall to raise concerns about the government possibly being misrepresented.

"It appears based on the information we know so far — and I'm sure, hopefully, there'll be more information forthcoming — that there potentially is some misrepresentation and some fraud that occurred," said Sarauer.

Bill Boyd says during the Beijing seminar he focused on issues related to farming and irrigation while his associate Ning Xu addressed immigration related topics. (saskey.com)

In a seminar in Beijing, Boyd and his associate told a group of Chinese nationals that an investment in Modern Hi-Efficiency could be their ticket to permanent residence in Canada.

On a website and on posters promoting the seminar, Boyd was presented as Saskatchewan's minister of the economy (though he resigned that position in August 2016) and a government of Saskatchewan logo was prominently featured. In addition, the promoters posted online that the Ministry of the Economy was actually involved in creating the project.

​In an email, Boyd admitted the promotional literature at the Beijing seminar called him the minister but he said it wasn't his intention to use his position to benefit himself. He explained this was merely a cultural practice.

"Any reference to myself as the minister of the economy is a protocol custom that I understand the people of China observe much as they do in the USA, referring to the title that you have held at one time. For example, Secretary Clinton," Boyd wrote.

"I made it clear that I was presenting as a farmer and private businessman and no longer the minister of the economy for the Province of Saskatchewan," Boyd said of the seminar.

'Saskatchewan people want to get to the bottom of this.' - Nicole Sarauer, interim leader of the NDP

Boyd also wrote in the email that he has taken additional measures since being contacted by CBC.

"In order to ensure there is no misunderstanding, efforts are being made to contact the people who attended the seminar to clarify that I'm not now or at that time the minister of the economy and also that the government of Saskatchewan has not endorsed this investment opportunity."

In a letter to Boyd dated Aug. 3, Wall addressed the former minister's businesses activities and warned him to "be more vigilant" to ensure he's not misrepresenting the government.

After the story broke, Boyd released a statement saying he does not believe he was in a conflict of interest. But he said in order to clear the air, he asked Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner to investigate.

Sarauer said Friday she wants the RCMP and CBSA to investigate because both authorities have more power to collect information about Boyd's dealings than the provincial conflict of interest commissioner.

It would also ensure the investigation is independent, she said.

"Saskatchewan people want to get to the bottom of this," said Sarauer.

The commisioner's report will only be released to Boyd. And he won't say if he will make it public.

When asked, an official in the Premier's Office said: "I'm pretty sure the report will be made public – I just can't answer for someone else [Boyd]. I will leave it at that for now."