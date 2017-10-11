As Blake Berglund has toured the United States with his partner, Belle Plaine, he has taken time to study his surroundings and the people — and on Tuesday, that included an appearance on a sometimes-controversial host's podcast.

Berglund and Belle Plaine were musical guests this week on the podcast hosted by Jerry Springer, the content of which Berglund said is a far cry from what people are accustomed to seeing on The Jerry Springer Show — the tabloid TV talk show hosted by the U.S. media personality starting in the early 1990s.

"It was super strange — it was awesome," Berglund told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition of the stop.

The podcast, which regularly features musical guests, was recorded in front of about 25 people in a small coffee shop in Ludlow, Ky. Berglund said he was surprised at the intelligent and politically charged conversation of the podcast.

"I value that he's using his platform for something, just to sort of fight the good fight," he said.

Berglund, who describes himself as a "people person" and a "hobby anthropologist," described the trek through the United States as a cultural exchange of sorts.

Under President Donald Trump, the country has been a hotbed for his hobby of anthropology, he said, noting deep political divisions within the U.S.

"I argue that it's not even about left or right any more," Berglund said. "It's about right and wrong."

Berglund will be back in Saskatchewan for a show in Maple Creek on Oct. 27.