'I love writing songs': Regina musician named finalist in Canadian Songwriting Competition

A Saskatchewan musician has recently been named a finalist in the Canadian Songwriting Competition.

Joel Henderson, also known as Poor Nameless Boy, is a Regina-based indie folk artist who has been showcasing his music in various countries for the last couple of years.

"Everyone has a passion, whether it's performing or writing or a certain genre of something. Mine is writing songs," said Henderson. "I love writing songs. I love talking about songwriting with other songwriters. I love that art form."

Henderson was nominated as a finalist in the electronic category, for his collaboration on the song Damage, performed by Vinze and featuring Poor Nameless Boy.

Henderson has performed and worked on his music in far-flung locales, including Europe, Australia and the U.S. Over the last two years, Henderson said he has played music in 10 different countries.

The Regina musician says travelling has created new opportunities for him.

"I got the most plays in Canada than I ever have, which I'm super thankful for," said Henderson.

"I got onto charts beside names that I never though I would see, and I signed a publishing deal, so I've been doing more and more writing when it comes to that stuff."

Travelling also broadened his musical horizons, where he would hear Canadian bands he'd never heard of before while in other countries.

He believes folk music fans in Canada will be pleasantly surprised with some of the new bands breaking into the music scene.

Henderson will be performing a pair of shows in this province later this month. He'll be in Regina at the Revival Music Room on April 20, and Saskatoon's Village Guitar and Amp on April 21.