The deputy medical health officer in Saskatchewan says it's just a matter of time before cases of the mumps show up in this province.

So far, there have been no cases reported in this province in 2017 but there are outbreaks of the virus in both of our neighbouring provinces.

Dr. Denise Werker says as of last Friday, Manitoba had cases in every age group throughout the province.

"And we know that there is a lot of interaction between Saskatchewan and Manitoba so we wanted to alert physicians and the public to be ready for mumps," Werker told reporters on Tuesday.

Providing a second round of the vaccine wasn't practised until the early 1990s, which has led to a small gap in the herd immunity for those born between 1970 and 1994.

Anyone born before 1970 is likely to have had mumps as a child and is considered immune to the virus.

Today, children who are vaccinated on schedule in Saskatchewan have their second shot at 18 months old and are considered protected.