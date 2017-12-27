Movie lovers in Saskatoon, Sask., will soon have the chance to see their city's landmarks on the big screen.

The locally made film The Tipping Point premieres this week in the Bridge City.

New writer, director and producer Jacob Stebner came up with the idea to create an all-Saskatchewan film. He said he was pushed by the state of the film industry in the province.

"We thought, 'Who was going to trust us with a lot of money to make a movie when we haven't done anything before?' But how do you break into the film industry in Saskatchewan?" Stebner said. "So we just decided we'll just do it ourselves."

He personally approached local companies for funding, many who were game to get involved.

The film will premiere in Saskatoon on Friday. (Jacob Stebner)

In the filming of the movie, he didn't shy away from Saskatoon landmarks.

"We thought that was just visually so cool," he said.

Lead actor Benjamin Thomas met Stebner years ago at the Persephone Young Company in Saskatoon and now attends theatre school in Montreal. He said he immediately fell in love with the idea of a film that celebrates Saskatoon.

"A chance to make a movie about your hometown, that's something that you just don't pass up," he said.

Millennial problems

Stebner said the film follows main character Jack, who is down on his luck and recently dumped when his friend picks him up to attend a party.

He meets someone else there who is going through similar problems.

"They kind of explore all these feelings together," Stebner said. "Through the course of a night, they understand some new things and they learn some things from each other.

"It moves into, at the end of the night, a decision for both of them that will change their life."

Stebner said the idea for the movie came from feelings he faced as a millennial himself. He said he often was told "do what you want," but felt pressure to only do so if it fit a certain mould.

"It's a story that everyone will be able to relate to, if not completely understand," said Thomas. "Everyone's got their own version of this story, in my opinion."

Racing to finish

The feature film was shot in just 10 days. Thomas said similar shoots are usually stretched over months or even years.

Thomas said the cast and crew would usually start filming at about 10 a.m. each day, and wouldn't wrap until 3 or 4 a.m.

"To shrink that down to a 10-day shoot — some would call that ambitious, some may call it insane. But it was definitely a lot of fun," Thomas said. "It pushed us to continue to do our best work in an efficient manner."

The Tipping Point will premiere on Dec. 29 at Saskatoon's Broadway Theatre.