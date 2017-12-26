When Justin Thomson attended his mother's graduation ceremony, he said that is probably what inspired him to look into a career as a police officer.

At one point, he thought about going into the RCMP like his mother — even going so far as to start an application — but he never finished it.

"My grandmother didn't want me to actually go through with it," Constable Thomson told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition. "She said she was tired of worrying because my mom was in the RCMP at that time."

It is the first time a mother has pinned the badge on her son during a graduation ceremony in Sask. (Submitted by File Hills police)

After years of working in construction, Thomson decided to go ahead with what he had thought about doing for years. Thomson applied to the File Hills First Nations Police Service and they began training him.

At his own graduation ceremony, it was his mother Carol, a veteran of 25 years with the RCMP and another four with the File Hills police, who pinned his badge to his tunic.

'Once the badge was pinned on there was a slight break from protocol as a very proud mother couldn’t resist giving her son a hug which was loudly applauded by everyone in attendance,' File Hills police wrote on their website. (Submitted by File Hills police)

"It was pretty exciting," Thomson recalled. "It was kind of an emotional day."

File Hills police say it's a first in the province.

"While it is not uncommon for a new police officer to receive their badge from their father who is, or was, a serving police officer, this particular occasion stands out as a milestone because this is the first time in Saskatchewan that a new police officer has received their badge from their mother," the police service wrote on their website.

File Hills police serve five communities throughout Treaty 4 territory: Okanese First Nation; Peepeekisis Cree Nation; Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, Star Blanket Cree Nation and Little Black Bear First Nation.

Thomson's first day, which was mostly about learning the ropes, was last week. It's not unlike any other police force — but no one else will be taking orders from mom.

"I'm used to taking orders from her," Thomson said.

"I think it'll be good."