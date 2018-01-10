Many a good conversation has happened over a cup of tea, and it's that kind of personal relationship that David's Tea employee Stirling Rempel is grateful to be able to develop with his customers.

"When the store is a little more quieter, I'll talk to the customer and see how they are doing and see how their week has been, or what's been going on," explained Rempel.

The 21-year-old has been working at the store for nearly a year and a half while he pursues a history degree from the University of Regina.

He was nominated as The Morning Edition's Employee of the week because "he is always willing to stop and chat and never fails to put smiles on people's faces," wrote one listener to CBC Saskatchewan's morning radio program.

