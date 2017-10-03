A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty after he was charged with illegally shooting a moose and leaving it to waste.

The incident happened in April, on private land near the village of Alvena, northeast of Saskatoon.

Conservation officers got a tip about a moose that had been shot, with only the hindquarters removed. Beside the pregnant cow was her dead calf.

Officers also noticed a car had been stuck in the field nearby at some point. After talking with landowners, conservation officers were able to get a description of a green car and the people who had asked for help getting it out of the field.

With that information, officers got a search warrant and collected evidence from the trunk of a car.

Glen Paintednose of the One Arrow First Nation has pleaded guilty to unlawful hunting and waste of edible game under the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act.

He was fined $4,998 and his gun was forfeited to the Crown.