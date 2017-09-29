Early morning traffic in Moose Jaw, Sask., was disrupted Friday as police negotiated with a man with a gun.

Officers say they got a call about a suicidal man in a vehicle near the Trans Canada Highway and Highland Road shortly before 5 a.m. CST.

The man told the police he had a shotgun and then fired it, but no one was hurt.

The area was evacuated while police tried to get the man to surrender. Traffic was re-routed off Highway 1 to bypass the incident.

The man was taken into custody at about 8 a.m. and police say charges are pending.

MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS