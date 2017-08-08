Teams for the upcoming National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will be in two Saskatchewan cities this week to meet with families who wish to participate.

Health, legal and community relations workers are in Regina Monday and Tuesday. Then, a team will be in Saskatoon on Wednesday and Thursday.

The teams are in the two cities to get in contact with families who wish to participate in the November Truth Gathering Process which will be held in Saskatoon on Nov. 20.

Families who wish to participate can call either community liaison officers Morene Gabriel at 1-204-291-5193 or Penny Kerrigan at 1-778-238-6876.

A release by the organization did not say where the families will meet the teams in either city.