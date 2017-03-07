Premier Brad Wall has set a target to cut all civil servant compensation by 3.5 per cent.



Wall said the cuts will hopefully save $250 million, a necessary part of paying off a looming $1.2-billion deficit.

Meanwhile, all MLAs will be taking a 3.5 per cent pay cut, and all ministerial and political staff will take nine unpaid days off a year.

"I'm not asking anyone to consider anything that I'm not prepared to do," said Wall, "It's important that we get ahead of expenditures."

Wall said that he would respect the collective bargaining process, and any changes would need to be negotiated through unions.

The Opposition said it has no problem with its MLAs taking a pay cut, but public employees should not have to pay for the government's financial mismanagement.

On Monday, Wall announced he would no longer accept a salary top-up from his party that amounted to about $40,000 per year.