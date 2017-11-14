The Sask. Party MLA for Melfort Kevin Phillips has died, according to the government of Saskatchewan. He was 63.

"All of Kevin's friends and colleagues are shocked and saddened [by] his sudden and unexpected passing," Premier Brad Wall said. "Kevin was back in Regina yesterday, getting ready for another week of doing what he loved to do—representing the people of Melfort in the Assembly—so his passing was completely without warning.

"Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go to Kevin's wife April, and his children and grandchildren."

Phillips was first elected as an MLA in 2011 and again in 2016.

According to his online biography on the party's website, Phillips lived in the Melfort constituency for almost 40 years.

He worked in business and advertising, including as a partner with the Melfort Journal for more than 25 years.

Before he was elected as an MLA, Phillips was mayor of Melfort.

Together, he and his wife April have four children and numerous grandchildren.

Flags at the Saskatchewan Legislature have been lowered in honour of Phillips.