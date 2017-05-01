For the fifth annual Missing Persons Week, the province is undertaking a social media campaign that asks for people's stories and how they cope with a missing family member or loved one.

​The awareness campaign encourages people to tweet their stories using the hashtag #skmpw2017 and begin the tweet with the theme "Because you're not here."

"These posts will form a collection of real Saskatchewan stories focusing on the struggle faced by families and friends of missing persons as they deal with the ambiguity of a missing loved one," Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said in a press release.

There are 125 missing persons in the province. Twenty-nine people were located. There were nine cases of remains unidentified. (sacp.ca)

"As well, this week acknowledges the anguish of those family and friends who are left behind without answers, and demonstrates that as a community we support you," Weyburn police chief and president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Marlo Pritchard said.

Recent missing persons cases