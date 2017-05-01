For the fifth annual Missing Persons Week, the province is undertaking a social media campaign that asks for people's stories and how they cope with a missing family member or loved one.
- Community marks 12 years since Tamra Keepness disappeared
- 'I just want her to come home': Brother of missing Yorkton teen says 1 year after disappearance
- Missing & Murdered| The unsolved cases of Indigenous women and girls
The awareness campaign encourages people to tweet their stories using the hashtag #skmpw2017 and begin the tweet with the theme "Because you're not here."
"These posts will form a collection of real Saskatchewan stories focusing on the struggle faced by families and friends of missing persons as they deal with the ambiguity of a missing loved one," Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said in a press release.
There are 125 long-term cases of missing persons in the province. Nine unidentified remains have been found.
"As well, this week acknowledges the anguish of those family and friends who are left behind without answers, and demonstrates that as a community we support you," Weyburn police chief and president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Marlo Pritchard said.
Recent missing persons cases
- Mekayla Bali, last seen April 12, 2016, was 16 at the time of her disappearance.
- Sheree Fertuck, last seen Dec. 12, 2015, was 51 at the time of her disappearance.
- Brian Franko, last seen July 10, 2015, was 46 at the time of his disappearance.