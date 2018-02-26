A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation has been found dead by Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police initially asked for the public's help to locate the teen Sunday night, saying he had been missing since last Tuesday.

On Monday, police confirmed he had been found deceased.

The boy's death is not considered suspicious at this point, but RCMP and the Provincial Coroner's Office are still investigating.

The Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is 100 km northeast of Lloydminster, Sask.