A Saskatchewan man who was charged with animal cruelty after the seizure of 70 dogs from his property won't go to jail, but there are a number of conditions he must follow.

Terry Baker was sentenced in Regina provincial court on Dec. 13. The 63-year-old was conditionally discharged and is under probation for three years for animal cruelty, to which he pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Baker is allowed to own or possess only 10 dogs, six horses and 10 chickens. He can have another 20 animals under six months of age for the purpose of breeding.

A dog seized from Baker's farm in SPCA custody. (Don Somers/CBC)

The condition takes effect as of Jan. 12, 2018.

Baker has been ordered to pay a $100 fine and $17,323.95 in restitution to Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan.

He must pay $8,573.95 directly to the agency and has to pay the remaining $8,750 to the court throughout his sentence.

Animal Protection seized at least 70 dogs from Baker's farm near Riceton, Sask., about 50 kilometres south of Regina, in April.

Three of the dogs were returned to Baker in May for a fee of $490.