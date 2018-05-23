Sask. man fined $3,380 for trafficking wild meat on Facebook

A Saskatoon man has been fined for trying to buy wild meat through a Saskatoon Buy and Sell page on Facebook.

It is illegal to buy, trade, barter or sell wild meat in Saskatchewan.

In April 2017, the Ministry of Environment became aware of a Facebook post from a man wanting to buy wild game meat, according to a news release by the provincial government.

Conservation officers warned the man several time it was illegal to buy wild game meat in Saskatchewan, but the government said he did not comply with the warnings.

As a result, 41-year-old Danial Mitchell was charged under the Wildlife Act and plead guilty to trafficking in wildlife and unlawful possession of wildlife.

He was fined $3,380 and received a five-year suspension from buying a hunting license.

The government said conservation officers continue to receive complaints from the public about selling wild meat unlawfully, as social media has become a tool for people trying to traffic in wildlife and fish.

For those wanting to report environmental violations, people are urged to contact their local Ministry of Environment office, Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers line or the provincial government's website.