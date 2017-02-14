Christopher Hayes has been found guilty of uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Facebook.

Hayes, 41, was first charged with uttering threats against Trudeau in August 2016 in Grayson, Sask., about 170 kilometres east of Regina.

Leading up to Hayes' arrest, police received two complaints about posts he had made on Facebook in relation to the prime minister. The RCMP's National Security Enforcement Section investigated the complaints.

One of the two posts was read out during sentencing in provincial court on Feb. 13.

Hayes was found guilty of uttering threats and faces nine months of probation. Part of the probation stipulates that Hayes is not to attend events where the prime minister is present.

He is also prohibited from owning or shooting any firearm or crossbow for the next five years, is not allowed to own ammunition or explosives, and is subject to a $500 fine.

