Sask. man, 78, left fighting for life after controlled burn goes wrong

Warning: Story contains a graphic image

Kathleen Kimmig found her husband of 29 years nearly unconscious and speaking incoherent German after a controlled fire went awry last weekend.

The 78-year-old Saskatchewan man was attempting a controlled burn, which he had done several times before, on his farm near Watrous when the wind direction changed and the fire quickly became uncontrollable.

After trying to fight the fire, Albert was left with burns to 40 per cent of his body, some as serious as third-degree.

Kathleen found him about 10 metres away from the fire when she returned from work.

Her husband, who speaks German, was slumped against a pile of boards with his eyes closed.

"I touched his arm and I said, 'What happened Albert?' He said, 'Oh, I'm watching TV,' " said Kathleen.

After he continued to speak unintelligibly, Kathleen told her husband she loved him and ran to the house to call for help.



First responders arrived about 30 minutes later, says Kathleen.

After seeing the severity of his injuries, paramedics called STARS Air Ambulance to transfer Albert to Saskatoon. He was treated, put into an induced coma and flown to a burn unit in Edmonton.

"I saw his leg and it looked just terrible," said Kathleen.

"The skin was sloughed off in about a six square-inch area, it just sort of like melted back and I saw his flesh and I guess his abdomen is the worst burn."

Albert Kimmig was left with 40 per cent burns to his body, including third degree burns, after a controlled burn went wrong at his farm. (Supplied/Gloria Mitchell)

She said doctors did not expect Albert to live.

"The doctor told me when they got him here in Edmonton, they didn't have very much hope for survival at all and they're just so, so amazed," she said.

"[The doctor] told Albert that God has a reason for him still being alive."

Successful surgery

Albert had skin graft surgery on Thursday.

Kathleen said it went as well as possible, but Albert still requires help breathing and has a feeding tube in his stomach.

There is also concern for his lungs and heart, said Kathleen, as Albert had a previous problem with his heart and likely inhaled a large amount of smoke.

She also said Albert is at risk of infection during his long recovery.

However, she said doctors expect Albert to recover and that he is in good spirits.

"He's a real trooper. He's a fighter," she said.

She said she wants this incident to serve as cautionary tale for farmers.

"Do not start a burn while there's nobody on the property. There could have been help sooner, and it's just very very silly to do it when one is by themselves," she said.

Kathleen said the community has come together to help them, including people they don't know. Even the animals are starting to miss him.

"The dog has been looking down the driveway for him," she said.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the Kimmig's, "Albert Kimmig is well known in his community, a friend and helper to any and all. He would abandon his own home labours to help others."

The couple lost two vehicles, a shed, a fence and a row of trees.