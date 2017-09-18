Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man who was hunting near Weirdale, Sask., on Saturday.

Just after 8 p.m. CST, RCMP were called to a rural field outside of the community, which is about 50 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, Sask.

According to police, two men from Prince Albert, ages 22 and 23, were hunting separately but in the same area. They did not know each other.

A firearm was discharged and the 23-year-old was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

The 22-year-old called police and stayed at the scene.

RCMP said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

They are not releasing the name of the deceased.

The incident is currently being investigated by the RCMP.

The man's autopsy will be completed this week in Saskatoon.